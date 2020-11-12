https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/12/janice-dean-truth-bombs-gov-cuomo-over-his-new-restrictions-on-thanksgiving/

NYC Republican councilman Joe Borelli is a hard “no” on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new restrictions on allowing more than 10 people to gather in a private residence over Covid-19 concerns:

I’ll be having more than 10 ppl at my house on Thanksgiving. My address is public record. Some family will come from (gasp!) New Jersey. Kids will see their grandparents, cousins will play in the yard, sis in law will bring strawberry rhubarb pie, & a turkey will be overcooked. — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) November 11, 2020

You can add Janice Dean to the party, too:

Can I come too? Party of 4. 😃 https://t.co/5NhZbwFWJl — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 11, 2020

We just may have to add grilled doughnuts to our Thanksgiving menu as well:

YAAAAAAASSSSS. I had to google something you made once, i found it, and this is what you should bring. + wine. https://t.co/89AQFPmfr9 — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) November 11, 2020

Does Gov. Cuomo not get how much of a stretch this is?

Reasonable people can disagree about how much power the government should have, but ordering people not to socialize in their own homes is the bright line for me. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) November 11, 2020

Here’s the thing: Gov. Cuomo has no credibility:

More seriously, I don’t care for Borelli’s messaging here, but I think the state ought to close indoor dining if it wants to have credibility telling people to limit how many guests they have in their own homes. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 12, 2020

And it’s good to read these voices pointing out the hypocrisy:

I think a good part of this messaging battle was lost in June, when so many officials (and so many public health professionals) endorsed the idea that you could break distancing rules if you were doing something important. Well, a lot of people consider Thanksgiving important. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 12, 2020

The correct response is, “come back with a warrant”:

I see people wondering how NY will enforce the 10-person in residence rule. Don’t wait to see. Be ready to, ahem, resist. Do not let anyone into your home. Not even to “see,” “Come back with a warrant” is made for situations like these. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 11, 2020

And here’s Janice with a major truth-bomb on Gov. Cuomo’s “terrible leadership book”:

It’s almost like @NYGovCuomo jinxed us by releasing and promoting his terrible leadership book the last few weeks. After his victory press tour on various fawning network and radio programs, Covid numbers are soaring and he’s locking down the state again. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 12, 2020

Thank you very much, governor. We WILL BLAME YOU:

