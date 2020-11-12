https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/12/janice-dean-truth-bombs-gov-cuomo-over-his-new-restrictions-on-thanksgiving/

NYC Republican councilman Joe Borelli is a hard “no” on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new restrictions on allowing more than 10 people to gather in a private residence over Covid-19 concerns:

You can add Janice Dean to the party, too:

We just may have to add grilled doughnuts to our Thanksgiving menu as well:

Does Gov. Cuomo not get how much of a stretch this is?

Here’s the thing: Gov. Cuomo has no credibility:

And it’s good to read these voices pointing out the hypocrisy:

The correct response is, “come back with a warrant”:

And here’s Janice with a major truth-bomb on Gov. Cuomo’s “terrible leadership book”:

Thank you very much, governor. We WILL BLAME YOU:

