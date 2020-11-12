https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/12/jim-acosta-and-his-three-gop-sources-take-a-major-hit-as-president-trump-endorses-ronna-mcdaniel-for-rnc-chair/

President Donald Trump endorsed Ronna McDaniel for another term as RNC chair on Wednesday:

Hardest hit? Jim Acosta and his “three GOP sources” who told him Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle “have an eye on the RNC, through themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over”:

Whoops.

