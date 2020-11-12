https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/12/jim-acosta-and-his-three-gop-sources-take-a-major-hit-as-president-trump-endorses-ronna-mcdaniel-for-rnc-chair/
President Donald Trump endorsed Ronna McDaniel for another term as RNC chair on Wednesday:
I am pleased to announce that I have given my full support and endorsement to Ronna McDaniel to continue heading the Republican National Committee (RNC). With 72 MILLION votes, we received more votes than any sitting President in U.S. history – and we will win!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020
Hardest hit? Jim Acosta and his “three GOP sources” who told him Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle “have an eye on the RNC, through themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over”:
Three GOP sources, including close advisers to the president, say Donald Trump Junior and Kimberly Guilfoyle are making moves to expand their influence at the RNC, with sources saying they may seek to take over the party structure themselves.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 10, 2020
“Don Junior and Kimberly have an eye on the RNC, through themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over,” a well-placed Republican party source close to the WH said.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 10, 2020
The president’s eldest son and his girlfriend have made it clear to campaign and WH officials they are unhappy with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, who they view as not having done enough to win a close race.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 10, 2020
Whoops.
