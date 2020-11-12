https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/john-brennan-panic-mode-president-trump-may-reveal/

Amid calls by Republicans for President Trump to declassify documents related to the Obama administration’s probe of debunked Trump-Russia collusion, former Obama CIA Director John Brennan once again is calling for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Brennan, who has accused Trump of “treason,” discussed in an interview with Monday with CNN’s Chris Cuomo the president’s decision to fire Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

“It’s clear that Mark Esper was removed as secretary of defense because he rebuffed Donald Trump’s efforts to politicize the U.S. military,” Brennan said. “And I think it’s quite apparent from reporting that Mark Esper has stood up to Donald Trump repeatedly. Who knows what else he has refused to do?”

He said Trump could do “a lot of damage” before leaving office, and he might carry out “vendettas.”

Brennan repeatedly expressed concern about what “information” Trump could release, urging officials to take immediate action.

“If Vice President Pence and the Cabinet had an ounce of fortitude and spine and patriotism, I think they would seriously consider invoking the 25th Amendment and pushing Donald Trump out, because he is just very unpredictable now,” Brennan said.

Pres. Trump is “like a cornered cat…he’s going to lash out and the fact…that he has the powers of the presidency in his hands is quite worrisome.” Former CIA dir. John Brennan calls on VP Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and strip Pres. Trump of his powers. pic.twitter.com/CyqFoSIoux — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) November 10, 2020

A report already declassified by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe shows Brennan “briefed” Obama in 2016 regarding intelligence indicating Hillary Clinton sought to “spin” a Russia- collusion narrative against then-candidate Trump.

Other documents indicate Brennan deliberately hid intelligence showing Russia favored Clinton. Instead, he promoted the unsupported claim that Russia was for Trump.

Brennan was reported to be a subject of John Durham’s criminal probe of the Obama administration’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

‘One of the greatest travesties in American history’

Brennan, now a CNN analyst, was probed for testifying falsely under oath before the House Intelligence Committee that the infamous anti-Trump dossier funded by the Democratic Party played no role in the intelligence community’s publicly released conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Brennan further declared he did not know who commissioned the opposition-research document, even though senior national security and counter-intelligence officials at the Justice Department and FBI knew the previous year it was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Also, Brennan falsely testified to the Senate that the CIA did not spy on senators.

However, a CIA inspector general’s report found the CIA was indeed spying on the Senate, and Brennan was forced to privately apologize to intelligence committee members.

Brennan also claimed in a 2011 speech that there had not been “a single collateral death” from U.S. drone strikes because of their “exceptional proficiency [and] precision.'” However, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism found that one U.S. drone strike alone had killed 42 Pakistanis, “most of them civilians.”

Former FBI counter-terrorism agent John Guandolo also has contended Brennan committed sedition and “I would argue treason.”

In an interview with Jamie Glazov on the “Glazov Gang,” Guandolo said, “I think if you’re going to stand beside John Brennan like a number of people have and they’ve officially put their names on a list, your putting yourself in the enemy camp.”

Guandolo noted that Brennan admitted voting for the Communist Party candidate in the 1976 election, Gus Hall.

“And then you look at the organizations he has supported,” Guandolo said. “Numerous Muslim Brotherhood jihadi organizations in the U.S. that he’s supported, and his behavior toward our system and toward the leadership, specifically the president of the United States.”

