Jonathan Turley, a confirmed liberal who believes in a “living Constitution” that reflect contemporary society, is a scholar at George Washington University.

He has advised whistleblowers, military personnel, judges, members of Congress and others. He fought for the courts to strike down the federal law banning cohabitation. He challenged the Libyan war on behalf of members of Congress and was lead counsel to the House of Representatives in its challenge to Barack Obama’s off-the-cuff changes to the Affordable Care Act, resulting in a federal court decision that Obama violated the separation of powers by paying billions of dollars to insurance companies without congressional authorization.

And he says of the 2020 presidential election, “I think it’s clear at this point that voting fraud occurred.”

That’s the contention of President Trump’s campaign, which has filed challenges in several states alleging fraud that benefitted Joe Biden.

Turley said it’s too soon to make a determination as to whether there was fraud that changed an outcome, noting there are four stages in an election, voting, tabulation, canvassing and certification.

“We haven’t had any of the information to judge anything about voter fraud. We still don’t. We’re still in the tabulation stage,” he said. “We wouldn’t have evidence of systemic problems until we’re into the canvassing stage in most elections. And that has created this frustration in court; a Trump attorney was asked by a judge ‘are you saying there was massive fraud’ and he said ‘honestly, no.’ But the reason he said that was because it’s the election officials who hold this information.

“It’s like not just being asked to guess the number of jellybeans in a jar, but you have to do it without actually seeing the jar. So in order to find systemic problems, you need access to the system. Now does that mean we have seen evidence that would establish systemic violations? No,” he said.

“I’ve been reading these complaints and these affidavits. I think it’s clear at this point that voting fraud occurred. There is obviously a record here of dead people voting. There are obviously problems of keeping observers in places where they really couldn’t observe, very effectively. We still don’t know. But we wouldn’t know — unless we had greater access to the system itself. That is held by election officials and that requires a court to order that information to be turned over.”

RedState blogger Mike Miller noted Turley “is not a conservative with a dog in the fight.”

Turley said the system set up to evaluate allegations of fraud should be allowed to move forward.

“[I]f the Trump campaign is premature in claiming a deceased electorate, the Biden campaign is premature in claiming Donald Trump is deceased in the race. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has referred to him in the past tense and Joe Biden as president-elect. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called on the president to ‘put his big boy pants on’ and concede like Al Gore even after local officials said they were still counting votes,” Turley said. “Trump is not deceased just yet.”

In a recent commentary in The Hill, Turley said “the public should welcome close scrutiny of … swing states.”

“There are valid reasons to examine the figures based on the unknowns in a new kind of election,” he said. “The outcome will be determined by millions of absentee ballots for various states, some of which have never used such a degree, and legitimate concerns were raised before the election. … States also used rolls that are out of date and inaccurate.”

He said doubt is appropriate in 2020 because of the new “untested” mail-in voting.

“This lack of faith in the electoral process has been fueled by the shift to mailed ballots but builds on increasing distrust of our political system. We need a review of counts in critical states to resolve the crisis of faith. A recent survey found that nearly half of all Americans lack confidence their ballots will be counted fairly,” he said.

Turley said that at this point there should be neither claims of victory nor concessions.

“One thing, however, is abundantly clear: This is no way for any developed nation to hold elections. After the divisive 2000 election, Washington did what it always does. It created a commission that took two years and resulted in the Help America Vote Act.”

