https://thehill.com/homenews/media/525716-judge-dismisses-trumps-libel-lawsuit-against-cnn

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed the Trump campaign’s libel lawsuit against CNN for a critical opinion piece that was published last year.

Judge Michael Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia ruled that President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report Arizona’s GOP AG says people voted Republican, but not for Trump On The Money: Biden wins America’s economic engines | Progressives praise Biden’s picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic MORE‘s camp had failed to prove that CNN had demonstrated actual malice toward him, the legal standard required to prove libel against a public figure.

Brown, who was appointed to the federal bench by Trump, said the campaign has until the end of the month to file an amended complaint in order to proceed with the lawsuit.

An attorney for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond when asked for comment. A CNN spokeswoman declined to comment on the decision.

The president’s campaign filed the lawsuit in March, amid a flurry of similar complaints lodged against other major media outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The lawsuit alleged that a 2019 opinion piece written by Larry Noble, a campaign finance advocate and former Federal Election Commission official, and published on CNN’s website falsely claimed that Trump’s campaign had “assessed the potential risks and benefits of again seeking Russia’s help in 2020 and has decided to leave that option on the table.”

Noble did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

