Journos were quite unhappy with Kayleigh McEnany this morning after she appeared on Fox News as a Trump campaign adviser and not under her title as White House Press Secretary and refused to answer a question that was related to her official, taxpayer-funded job. Have a watch:

WAIT. When asked about whether Joe Biden will receive access to intelligence briefings, Kayleigh McEnany says, “That would be a question more for the White House.” Kayleigh McEnany IS the WH Press Secretary, though she is appearing on FOX as a Trump 2020 adviser. pic.twitter.com/34gfs72fzE — The Recount (@therecount) November 12, 2020

From CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, for example:

“That would be a question more for the White House,” Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, says on Fox News when asked if Joe Biden will receive access to the presidential daily brief. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 12, 2020

McEnany still gets a paycheck that is funded by taxpayers. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 12, 2020

And CNN’s Jeff Zeleny weighed in as well:

Let me get this straight: The White House press secretary, whose salary is paid by American taxpayers, referring questions to the White House as she conducts an interview with Fox News from the Trump campaign office. https://t.co/2fuy0nZB2C — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) November 12, 2020

But what these journos are missing in their snarky tweets, of course, is that the Hatch Act prohibits McEnanay from mixing her two roles:

When you enter government, you do not lose First Amendment rights. Hatch Act says to separate govt & political activity, which I diligently work to do. Reporters (who ironically have freedom of press embedded in the 1st Amendment), are complaining about my 1A right to speech! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 12, 2020

This from TPM at least mentions that concern:

Kayleigh McEnany Trips Over Dual Roles As She Tiptoes Around Hatch Act In Fox Appearance https://t.co/YG0zTSpCVu pic.twitter.com/ntv0qqGVTL — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) November 12, 2020

But, even still, blue-checks aren’t happy with her tweet:

This is a lie. She has repeatedly campaigned for Trump from the briefing room podium. https://t.co/DkECjJw1t6 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) November 12, 2020

I humbly request you make public the “Outside Activities” documentation the White House presumably had you fill out and get approved prior to your recent personal sabbatical from your taxpayer funded position. https://t.co/j7hIjbZXga — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 12, 2020

Harvard Law? Come get your woman . https://t.co/WUNzu5S3Yz — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 12, 2020

Did you skip Constitutional Law at @Harvard_Law? https://t.co/JukPMKvrFn — Darian Shirazi (@darian314) November 12, 2020

She can’t win.

