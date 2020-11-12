https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/12/kayleigh-mcenany-shuts-down-journos-angry-at-her-for-not-violating-the-hatch-act-during-her-fox-friends-appearance/

Journos were quite unhappy with Kayleigh McEnany this morning after she appeared on Fox News as a Trump campaign adviser and not under her title as White House Press Secretary and refused to answer a question that was related to her official, taxpayer-funded job. Have a watch:

From CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, for example:

And CNN’s Jeff Zeleny weighed in as well:

But what these journos are missing in their snarky tweets, of course, is that the Hatch Act prohibits McEnanay from mixing her two roles:

This from TPM at least mentions that concern:

But, even still, blue-checks aren’t happy with her tweet:

She can’t win.

***

