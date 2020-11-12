https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ken-paxton-dominion-voting-systems-texas-attorney-general/2020/11/12/id/996838

As Dominion Voting Systems software comes increasingly under scrutiny in contested presidential elections this cycle, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tells Newsmax TV his state tested the software and rejected it.

“There is a reason that Texas rejected it,” Paxton told “Stinchfield” host Grant Stinchfield. “We didn’t do it arbitrarily. We knew that these were unreliable systems. We didn’t want to trust them.

“We didn’t want to be in the same situation that some of these other states are in now where we’re questioning the results, so we clearly believe that this was a problem.”

Paxton said Texas tested Dominion software up to three different times, beginning in 2012, each time finding system failures in both hardware and software.

“We discovered that these systems are subject to different types of unauthorized manipulation and potential fraud,” he said.

