McCARTHY ON HANNITY: Adam Schiff is a Fact Witness and Cannot be a Prosecutor
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.31.19
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to weigh-in on the Democrats’ latest impeachment push; saying Adam Schiff cannot be a prosecutor because he’s a “fact witness.”
“Now, they won’t bring the whistleblower forward… What is Adam Schiff trying to hide? Once again, he’s taking America through a nightmare because of his lies,” said McCarthy.
“We know there was contact with Schiff’s office, that would mean he’s compromised. How could anybody allow this man to run any investigation? He’s a fact witness,” added Hannity.
“He’s a fact witness. In our judicial system a fact witness cannot be a prosecutor,” said McCarthy.
McCARTHY ON HANNITY: Democrats Decided to IMPEACH Trump the Day After 2016 Election
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.02.19
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stopped by ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night to weigh-in on the Democrats’ non-stop efforts to remove Donald Trump from office; saying they decided to “impeach” the President the day after the election.
“At what point is this abuse?” asked Hannity.
“I think it’s beyond abuse now. They decided they wanted to impeach this President the day after the election. If you look at Adam Schiff, he’s been lying to the American public. He’s the chairman of the Intelligence Committee. How can we trust him?” fired-back McCarthy.
“Why did they carry this investigation so far? Why did they go beyond the election? Was that also political when they knew early on there was no collusion?” he asked.
