Left-wing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is getting her share of ridicule for a Twitter video she posted Thursday.

The clip was clearly an attempt at humor — but it was a dud for a number of watchers turned off by the not-so-subtle dig at President Donald Trump as votes from last week’s election favor former Vice President Joe Biden for the presidency.

What are the details?

The video starts with Lightfoot asleep on a couch, apparently having a bad dream. As the screen changes from black and white to color, Lightfoot suddenly awakens and figures out what’s what:

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @chicagosmayor

Pressing her hand to her forehead as a copy of “Stephen Hawking’s Universe” sits face-down on her chest, the mayor expresses relief: “Thank God! Science is back, baby!”

She then lovingly pats a globe next to her: “And the earth is round — not flat.”

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @chicagosmayor

The scene then switches to a doctor or scientist working at her computer and doing her best Kamala Harris impersonation, condescendingly offering free advice: “Washing your hands does work, social distancing does matter, and wearing a face covering does help protect all of us. I do love science!”

Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @chicagosmayor

Here ya go, if you dare:

“The new administration’s COVID-19 task force ushers in a new day for science and evidence-based policy-making,” the accompanying text reads, presumably referring to Biden’s plans. “As a city, we look forward to working together to ensure the health of all Chicagoans.”

How did folks react?

Well, Lightfoot does have her fans — not a surprise considering Chicago’s left-leaning politics. But others had nothing but raspberries for the Democrat.

Matt Walsh, for instance, had a good one for Lightfoot: “Now that science is back, can we stop pretending that men can get pregnant?”

And the hits just kept on coming:

“What in the…..” one user reacted.

“I’m sorry but you just don’t have what it takes for SNL,” another commenter said. “Best of luck in your future endeavors.”

“Seriously one of the stupidest things I’ve seen!” another user noted.

“Are you freaking kidding me,” another commenter exclaimed.

“This is embarrassing,” another user said.

“Hey @chicagosmayor,” one observer called out, “you wanna quit doing stupid s**t like this and actually clean up your city?? There’s a reason they call Chicago Chi-raq… You are despicable.”

More lack of humor

Speaking of science-based coronavirus policies, Lightfoot is only too happy to ignore them when it suits her. Like when she shut down nonessential businesses such as hair salons back in the spring — and then promptly got a haircut.

Her reason? “I’m the public face of this city. I’m on national media, and I’m out in the public eye,” Lightfoot said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “I’m a person who, I take my personal hygiene very seriously. As I said, I felt like I needed to have a haircut. I’m not able to do that myself, so I got a haircut. You want to talk more about that?”

And of course rather than disallowing protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death — given they are large public gatherings that can quickly spread the coronavirus — Lightfoot simply urged protesters to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, and self-isolate for 14 days. Right.

It’s also worth pointing out that Lightfoot’s “Science is back, baby!” video isn’t the first instance of the mayor communicating like an elementary school teacher to kindergartners. In early October she dressed up as “Rona Destroyer” at a press conference to roll out Chicago’s COVID-19 restrictions for Halloween. And the mayor also appointed a “Census Cowboy” earlier this year to boost census participation, and in September he staged a protest in which he rode a horse on a Chicago highway until the bleeding animal collapsed.

