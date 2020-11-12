https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/12/libs-are-pissed-at-mark-cuban-for-encouraging-donations-to-a-food-bank-instead-of-political-candidates-in-georgia/

NBA owner Mark Cuban suggested that people considering donating to either the GOP or Dems for the upcoming Senate runoff races in Georgia “re-consider and donate that money to your local foodbank and organizations that can help those without food or shelter?” and “lets put Americans in need above Politics”:

But this didn’t sit well with singer John Legend, who said Dems winning Georgia is “more impactful than a food bank donation”:

At least *he’s* going to donate to both, but sheesh:

Other libs are pissed at him, too:

“Educate yourself,” Mark Cuban!

They’re so mad!

