NBA owner Mark Cuban suggested that people considering donating to either the GOP or Dems for the upcoming Senate runoff races in Georgia “re-consider and donate that money to your local foodbank and organizations that can help those without food or shelter?” and “lets put Americans in need above Politics”:

For those considering donating to Reps or Dems in the Georgia Senate run-offs, can you please re-consider and donate that money to your local foodbank

and organizations that can help those without food or shelter? Lets put Americans in need above Politics — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 12, 2020

But this didn’t sit well with singer John Legend, who said Dems winning Georgia is “more impactful than a food bank donation”:

I get that politics is annoying and contentious, but the bottom line is that the Senate flipping would be far more impactful than a food bank donation. We need massive stimulus and aid to individuals and small businesses. Government needs to do this. Charity isn’t sufficient — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 12, 2020

At least *he’s* going to donate to both, but sheesh:

That being said, I’ll be doing both — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 12, 2020

Other libs are pissed at him, too:

.@mcuban is telling people to protect Republican incumbents instead of fighting to ensure we get a Democratic Senate. A Dem Senate would enable us to pass CoVid relief and more. Take note of how wealthy people behave now. https://t.co/7RcXBY042E — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) November 12, 2020

“Educate yourself,” Mark Cuban!

Written from a place of privilege + blindness. We get it, @mcuban: You don’t care who wins Georgia. Elections don’t affect you. You have money. Your caring is only abstract. For those of us who are members of minorities, elections are matters of life and death. Educate yourself. https://t.co/7JzNg6YF8v — Mikko Alanne (@MikkoAlanne) November 12, 2020

They’re so mad!

or we could tax mark more https://t.co/EYlgkfxMxM — Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) November 12, 2020

Don’t you have billions of dollars? https://t.co/wH9kgRs0j0 — David Weiner (@daweiner) November 12, 2020

If Republicans retain the Senate, there’s almost zero chance that we’ll see another COVID-19 relief bill. If you want to help keep people in their homes, save small businesses, and expand access to health care, you should eschew this “above politics” bullshit. https://t.co/iP6P8naEhC — Greg (@waltisfrozen) November 12, 2020

Or, better yet, donate to Ossoff and Warnock, who will provide the necessary votes to pass pandemic relief so people can purchase the food they want. Suggesting that people rely on food banks for sustenance is monstrous. https://t.co/nsthdPBiW1 — David Lytle (@davitydave) November 12, 2020

This is why Dems don’t win Regardless of the efficacy of political donations’ impact on winning, the short sightedness of this thinking is extreme Dem senate able to pass further stimulus and social safety net programs is exponentially more impactful than giving to a food bank https://t.co/emAanUpX3C — Leigh Drogen (@LDrogen) November 12, 2020

