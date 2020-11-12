https://babylonbee.com/news/local-man-wouldnt-believe-there-was-election-fraud-except-media-big-tech-corporations-keep-screaming-at-him-that-there-wasnt/

Local Man Wouldn’t Have Believed There Was Election Fraud Except Media, Big Tech Keep Insisting That There Wasn’t

BEAUMONT, CA—Local man Kyle Harper leans to the right when it comes to politics, but he’s always skeptical of conspiracy theories. So, when he heard people alleging there was widespread voter fraud that threw the election in favor of Joe Biden, he immediately dismissed these claims.

“Yeah, I think Trump lost fair and square,” he said last Wednesday. “He just got beat by the Biden campaign — that’s all there is to it.”

But then something happened that changed his mind: Facebook, Twitter, Google, Fox News, CNN, and more giant corporations keep screaming at him via notifications, messages, and broadcasts that there was no election fraud. Now, he’s starting to think maybe there is something fishy going on.

“You know what, screw it,” he said as another notification popped up on his Facebook feed telling him how safe and secure the elections are. “I’m all-in on the conspiracy theories. If the shadiest, slimiest people in the world really, really want me to believe the election wasn’t stolen, then I’m going full-on Alex Jones, baby. Woooo!!!”

He is now starting a podcast where he rants about the deep state lizard people for five hours a day.