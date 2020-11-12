https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/12/makes-you-think-actress-marina-sirtis-cant-help-but-note-that-texas-went-to-trump-and-now-has-the-highest-number-of-covid19-cases/

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” was pretty great. But it’s more than a little likely that you found yourself annoyed by the character of Deanna Troi.

Maybe that’s because she was portrayed by Marina Sirtis, who tweets stuff like this:

That’s all? You sure about that? Because if we were you, we’d follow that up with an apology or something.

It sucks hard. But it’s not a surprise.

Ding ding ding!

That’s usually how this works.

Deanna Troi was an empath. Clearly Marina Sirtis wasn’t drawing from personal experience.

Simple, really:

