The man who lost a close Senate race to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will likely be the next Democratic National Committee chair following an announcement that current chair Tom Perez is not seeking reelection, according to Fox News.

Jaime Harrison recently said he would give a “good look” to running for the seat, although he has not officially decided. Perez’s term runs out in February.

His election to the chair position would put him in charge of supporting Democrat candidates during the midterm elections in 2022 at a time when Democrats will battle to keep the majority in the House and possibly the Senate. In January, the two Georgia Senate runoff races could determine whether Democrats take back the Senate.

He will also probably help to pick which states host presidential primaries in 2024. Democrats have shied away from going back to Iowa, which has tilted Republican lately.

Harrison once sat as chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, and recently set a fundraising record, hauling in more than $100 million. That is more than any other Senate candidate during his race against Graham, who ultimately won the tight contest.

