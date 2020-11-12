https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/maricopa-gop-chairwoman-steps-revealed-failed-show-certify-dominion-voting-machines/

The Republican Party failed to send someone to the Logic and Accuracy Test of the voting equipment in Arizona, but the Democratic Party didn’t.

Earlier this week Republican Arizona State Rep. Kelly Townsend called on Maricopa County GOP Chairwoman Rae Chornenky to step down, along with her first Vice Chair, for failing to show up to certify the Dominion Voting Machines.

“I just found our that Maricopa County GOP Chairman Rae Chornenky failed to show up to certify the Dominion / Machines. For this reason, I call for her resignation, along with her 1st Vice Chair,” Rep. Townsend tweeted.

Rae Chornenky stepped down from her post this week.

ABC 15 reported:

The Maricopa County Republican chair has stepped down from her post after it was publicly revealed she was a no-show at a voting machine test in October. Rae Chornenky resigned Tuesday night, one week after Election Day, according to multiple sources in the Republican Party. Chornenky’s decision came just hours after a state legislator posted to Twitter saying Chornenky did not attend Maricopa County’s Logic and Accuracy Test on October 6. The Logic and Accuracy Test is a public event to demonstrate how voting machines worked and to verified they properly counted the ballots. Members of the Secretary of State’s Office as wells as representatives of political parties are invited to attend.

The Dominion machines were used in 33 states, including Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Mark Malloch Brown, Chairman of the Board of Smartmantics, which makes the machines, also serves on George Soros’ Open Societies Foundation Board.

President Trump on Thursday dropped a bomb on the Dominion voting machines.

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

