White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany commented on the several lawsuits over the 2020 election, saying she believes some cases will reach the Supreme Court.

Speaking to Just The News, she said “Right now, we’re at the district court level … I think at this point, it probably will make its way up to the Supreme Court.”

McEnany added that Trump’s campaign also has more information on a Michigan case about ballots, which will be released in the near future.

She addressed a topic that saw her get cut off partway through her speech on Fox News on Monday. She was talking about the benefits of voter identification.

