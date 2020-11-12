https://thehill.com/homenews/news/525673-mcenany-expects-turnout-to-be-quite-large-at-million-maga-march

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday that she expects the turnout at Saturday’s “Million MAGA March” in support of President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report Arizona’s GOP AG says people voted Republican, but not for Trump On The Money: Biden wins America’s economic engines | Progressives praise Biden’s picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic MORE to be “quite large.”

The event is set to take place in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, one week after news networks projected that Trump had lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden Joe BidenBrewery launches new Biden beer described as ‘inoffensive and not too bitter’ Deb Haaland says ‘of course’ she would serve as Interior secretary under Biden State Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report MORE. Trump has refused to concede the race and the Saturday events seem intended to bolster him.

“I think it’s going to be quite large, um, from what I’m hearing, don’t have an estimate for you,” McEnany said on Fox News when asked about the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disparate groups are reportedly preparing for the event, with one gathering scheduled to take place at the Freedom Plaza in downtown Washington, D.C., at 12 p.m. with a march to the Supreme Court at 2 p.m.

A counterprotest called “F— MAGA” has also been planned by All Out DC to happen nearby.

The groups involved include Stop the Steal DC, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, according to a report by DCist.

Politico reported that groups such as Women for America First, the Right Side Broadcasting Network and Infowars’s Owen Schroyer are among those promoting or organizing events. It also reported that a prominent white nationalist who leads the Groyper Army group is setting up rallies in swing states and in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The promises of large crowds at rallies by these groups have sometimes fizzled out. Some groups are saying hundreds or thousands could show up Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People want to show up and have their voice heard. I mean this president — look, he got more votes than any Republican nominee, or for president I should say, in the history of our country and indeed he got more Republican votes as any nominee in the history of our party back in 2016,” McEnany said Thursday after being asked about the event.

McEnany just last week predicted that Trump would win the election in a “landslide.” He ended up losing, though he and his campaign have refused to concede the election.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser Muriel BowserDC, Washington metro area set new records for COVID-19 cases DC officials preparing for Proud Boys protest over the weekend The Hill’s Morning Report – Fearing defeat, Trump claims ‘illegal’ ballots MORE said the city is preparing for Saturday.

“We continue to follow those activities and be prepared for those activities. Our police chief will have a similar posture this weekend as he did last week. And we will be there to support peaceful exercise of First Amendment demonstrations,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

