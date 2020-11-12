https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/525635-mcenany-refers-questions-back-to-white-house-during-fox-appearance-as

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday referred questions back to the White House during a Fox News interview where she appeared as a campaign adviser.

McEnany, who has taken on an increased role as a campaign surrogate in recent weeks, would not answer a question about whether President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report Arizona’s GOP AG says people voted Republican, but not for Trump On The Money: Biden wins America’s economic engines | Progressives praise Biden’s picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic MORE has considered allowing President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBrewery launches new Biden beer described as ‘inoffensive and not too bitter’ Deb Haaland says ‘of course’ she would serve as Interior secretary under Biden State Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report MORE to receive a daily intelligence briefing.

“I haven’t spoken to the president about that,” she said on “Fox & Friends.”

“That would be a question more for the White House, but I will say that all laws are being followed with regard to an expected transition, though we expect to continue on as the Trump administration. We will see how our litigation goes.”

“That would be a question more for the White House” — Kayleigh McEnany works for the White House pic.twitter.com/0MsK8qRK4E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2020

McEnany has appeared regularly on Fox in her personal capacity as a Trump 2020 campaign adviser to avoid potential Hatch Act violations, which prevent government employees from engaging in campaign activity in their official roles.

Still, her referral of questions back to the White House — where she works and receives a taxpayer-funded paycheck — raised eyebrows.

“It’s getting lost in larger outrages, but @PressSec behavior is both outrageous and damaging,” tweeted Joe Lockhart, who served as press secretary for then-President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonAmerican Democracy: Still the envy of the world Voters split on candidates in Georgia Senate runoffs: poll Republicans who could serve in a Biden government MORE. “You can not be both a paid government employee and a spokesperson for the White House. It’s against the law. You can’t refer q’s to yourself wearing a different hat. Prosecute this.”

“Wait, what?!” tweeted Paula Reid, a CBS News White House correspondent. “White House Press Sec, who recieves a six figure tax-payer salary for that job, deferred a question about intelligence briefings for @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris to the White House (?!) during an appearance on FOX News where she appeared as a ‘Trump campaign advisor.'”

Bradley Moss, an attorney based in Washington, D.C., argued that McEnany was technically following the law by declining to answer the question.

“Well …. technically …. if she was appearing in her personal capacity in order to avoid Hatch Act violations, she *technically* had to do that,” he tweeted.

The Trump administration has been the subject of numerous Hatch Act complaints. The Office of Special Counsel recommended in 2019 that then-White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayOffice of Special Counsel investigating use of White House for Trump campaign ‘war room’ Sirota: Lincoln Project election efforts to swing GOP votes from Trump ‘epic failure’ Kellyanne Conway calls it inappropriate for Biden campaign to say he’ll be next president: ‘We’re still counting votes’ MORE be removed from her job for repeated violations, though no action was taken.

