White House press secretary and campaign adviser Kayleigh McEnany said the United States will hear from President Donald Trump sometime in the future “at the right moment” after he paused appearances and news conferences.

Trump’s campaign has mounted several legal challenges in key states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona, alleging there were instances of voter fraud and irregularities.

“[He is] letting this litigation play out, letting his lawyers take the lead on this, while he stays hard at work for the American people on COVID and other matters,” McEnany told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” speaking in the capacity of his campaign advisor, on Thursday.

“But you will be hearing from the president. You hear from him on Twitter,” she added. “You’ll be hearing from him at the right moment.”

Trump made a public appearance on Veterans Day when he visited Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Wednesday. Last week, he spoke at a news conference and alleged there were instances of voter fraud and irregularities before declaring victory in several key states.

Most major media outlets projected and declared Democratic challenger Joe Biden the winner before he claimed victory last Saturday. The Epoch Times has not declared a winner until all legal challenges are resolved and the election results are officially certified.

On Twitter, Trump has posted a number of complaints about fraud and provided updates on his legal team’s efforts.

“We just want answers, and the American people deserve to be able to ask questions,” McEnany said on Fox News, adding that more affidavits will be filed.

During the interview, she was asked about whether Trump provided a briefing to Biden.

“I haven’t spoken to the president about that,” she said on “Fox & Friends,” adding: “That would be a question more for the White House, but I will say that all laws are being followed with regard to an expected transition, though we expect to continue on as the Trump administration. We will see how our litigation goes.”

The General Services Administration (GSA) earlier this week said it has not made an “ascertainment” on a transfer of power, which would allow Biden and his team to receive federal funding. “An ascertainment has not yet been made. GSA and its administrator will continue to abide by, and fulfill, all requirements under the law,” a spokesperson with the GSA told The Epoch Times on Nov. 9.

The agency said that GSA Administrator Emily Murphy will only initiate the transition when a “clear winner is clear, based on the process laid out in the Constitution.”

