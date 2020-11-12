https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/miami-marlins-make-baseball-history-hiring-first-ever-female-gm?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Kim Ng and the Miami Marlins baseball team made history when Ng was hired as the first female general manager (GM) for a major league baseball team, the Marlins announced on Friday.

Ng, 51, previously served as assistant GM for both the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. She has worked for teams that made the playoffs eight times, including winning three World Series titles.

“On behalf of Principal Owner Bruce Sherman and our entire ownership group, we look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins,” Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a statement. “Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success. Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community.”

Jeter was the first black CEO after he led a group that bought the Marlins back in 2017. Ng started out in baseball as an intern.

“This challenge is one I don’t take lightly,” said Ng. “When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring Championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”

