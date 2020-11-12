https://www.theblaze.com/news/michael-moore-biden-socialism-electoral-college

Michael Moore wrote an open letter to Joe Biden, where he outlined actions he wants to see the former Democratic vice president execute if he enters the White House, including embracing socialism and eliminating the Electoral College.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Moore expressed his delight in the current election results.

“You stopped the madness. A grateful nation — and myself — are in a state of joy, hope and relief,” the progressive filmmaker wrote. “Thank you for that! We are all eager to join with you to repair the damage done to our country — and to eliminate that about our society and our politics which gave us Donald Trump in the first place.

“Health Care is a human right and every American must be covered,” Moore spouted. “Everyone must be paid a living wage.”

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Moore claimed, “Had Trump won, I’m guessing up to a million people in the next year or so would have died from him ignoring this virus.”

Moore then called for Biden to embrace socialism.

“They think because Trump got 70 million votes the Democrats should reject Black Lives Matter, AOC, and anything that vaguely sounds like socialism — at a time when the majority of our citizens under the age of 35, according to most polls, prefer the idea of democratic socialism over the greed of modern-day capitalism,” he states. “Why risk losing them? We need to listen to and understand why they feel this way. They’ve been saddled with crushing student debt and we’ve handed them a planet In the middle of its 6th extinction event as their future.”

Moore urges Biden to reject bipartisanship, which he alleges was a “mistake” that former President Barack Obama made when he was first elected. Moore advises Biden not to compromise like his former boss did.

“The Republicans had already decided they were going to block EVERYTHING Obama proposed and that’s exactly what they did for eight long years with a discipline and a ruthlessness we should probably envy,” he instructed the former vice president. “Don’t let this happen to you. Charge in on January 20th like FDR on steroids. You have no choice. People are dying! You need to sign executive orders and cajole, demand and shame Congress into action.”

Moore tells Biden to “GO BIG,” and “Eliminate the Electoral College through the National Popular Vote Act!”

Regarding the two critical U.S. Senate seats currently held by Republicans in Georgia that will be voted on during the Jan. 5 runoff elections, Moore said, “All hands on deck between now and January 5th.”

He vaguely suggests, “We will all do whatever is needed” to win the runoff elections.

Last month, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) also promised to push Biden to become more progressive if he is elected president.

“My role is consistent, in making sure that we push the Democratic Party to have a larger vision for our future,” AOC said. “And, so, is my job to push the Democratic Party? Absolutely. And that has been my job since and that has been a part of my role since I have been elected.

“I believe that it’s critically important that the Biden administration appoint progressive leaders,” she added. “This is about making sure that we’re not just going back to how things were and rewinding the tape before the Trump administration.”

