Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is ecstatic.

“YOU did it. WE did it! You stopped the madness. A grateful nation – and myself – are in a state of joy, hope and relief,” Moore wrote in an “open letter to Joe Biden” posted on Facebook. ”Thank you for that! We are all eager to join with you to repair the damage done to our country — and to eliminate that about our society and our politics which gave us Donald Trump in the first place.”

Moore was quick to urge Biden, who has been declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election by several news outlets, to embrace socialism.

“I see various people trying to take credit for your victory — and using their personal agendas to push you away from the progressive Left and toward the cowardly center which believes that the best way to beat Republicans is to just be a more easily-digestible version of Republicans,” Moore wrote. “They think because Trump got 70 million votes the Democrats should reject Black Lives Matter, AOC, and anything that vaguely sounds like socialism — at a time when the majority of our citizens under the age of 35, according to most polls, prefer the idea of democratic socialism over the greed of modern-day capitalism. Why risk losing them? We need to listen to and understand why they feel this way.”

Moore continued, criticizing Biden’s old boss, former President Barack Obama, who the filmmaker said just wanted “everyone to get along” and wouldn’t take the party further left.

“Please do not make the same mistake an otherwise well-meaning President Obama made in his first two years. He wanted everyone to get along. He was willing to compromise on anything. Kumbaya. The Republicans had already decided they were going to block EVERYTHING Obama proposed and that’s exactly what they did for eight long years with a discipline and a ruthlessness we should probably envy,” Moore wrote.

“Don’t let this happen to you. Charge in on January 20th like FDR on steroids. You have no choice. People are dying! You need to sign executive orders and cajole, demand and shame Congress into action,” he wrote. “And GO BIG! Eliminate the Electoral College through the National Popular Vote Act! DONE! Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment for women! Just one more state needed! DONE! Send in the Army Corps of Engineers to Flint to replace the poisoned water pipes! DONE!!”

Moore is from Flint, Michigan, where officials have battled bad water for years.

The filmmaker also praised Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as he urged Biden to act unilaterally.

“And none of the above needs a single vote of the United States Senate! In fact, this past summer, your ‘Biden-Bernie’ unity joint task force identified a whopping 277 policies and decisions of Trump’s that you have the legal authority to immediately reverse by executive order or presidential policy decision. Find that big fat black marker of his and do it!” Moore wrote.

