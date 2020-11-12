https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/michigan-witness-gop-poll-challengers-assaulted-tcf-center-trying-protect-vote/

New Witness: GOP Poll Challengers were ASSAULTED when they tried to protect the vote!

This represents ANOTHER WITNESS who saw VOTER FRAUD!

GOP Challengers were prevented from seeing ballots!

GOP Challengers were ejected for no reason!

Detroit poll workers were HARDLINE DEMOCRATS

TRENDING: BOOM! TRUMP TWEETS: REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN

WITNESS SAYS: “THE MOST CROOKED THING I’VE EVER SEEN”

Witness says all the rules used to eject challengers weren’t applied evenly. PARTISAN HYPOCRISY!

PICTURES ARE FROM INSIDE THE COUNTING AREA IN COBO HALL AS REPUBLICAN POLL CHALLENGERS HOPE TO RETURN TO WATCH THE VOTE

FOR MORE, READ BELOW:

Absentee ballots from Wayne County/Detroit were supposed to be counted by 8:00PM on election night last week, but a 3:30am delivery of what witnesses have described as 50-61 boxes of ballots puts into doubt the validity of the surprising election results. That surprise brought a commanding Trump lead of 300,000 votes for Michigan’s 16 electoral votes into a 120,000 vote deficit after votes from Wayne County were counted.

Ann Rudisill went down to the counting area after hearing that a large batch of suspicious ballots had arrived in the middle of the night. Rudisill noticed a total lack of security at the TCF Center when she entered. “There was no sign in sheet. There was nothing. Maybe a hundred of us walked in there.”

She described poll challengers as being purposefully prevented from being able to review the ballots as they were being counted on Wednesday, the day after the election, by poll workers and Democrat Poll Challengers. “I was completely unable to see the ballots.”

RELATED: MICHIGAN WITNESS: Detroit Tabulation Machines were Illegally Connected to the Web (Video)

Rudisill described physical assaults against Republican poll challengers and herself when they attempted to document problems with the process at the TCF Center. The rules, according to Rudisill, were inconsistently enforced. She was told, “we don’t need Republicans here” according to her statement. “They looked at you like you were the lowest form of human being, and they didn’t care if they hurt you.” She described Democrats being excused for lunch and let back in, though Republicans were told that they would not be allowed re-entry for any reason.

Rudisill also pointed out the hypocrisy of COVID distancing requirements that apparently only applied to Republicans, considering that all the ballot counters, poll workers, and Democrat groups were not subject to the same requirements.

“If we challenged anything, we were thrown out,” she said. Within five minutes of challenging ballots, she described being directed further back so that her view to challenge the ballots. The challenges were refused and officials would not accept the challenges or let Republican poll challengers view the poll books.

Rudisill described poll workers applauding when the room was told that Biden had taken Michigan. Describing Republican poll challenger ejections from the counting area, Rudisill said “When someone was thrown out of that room, the room applauded.”

Rudisill observed what she suspected was a poll worker stealing ballots and putting them in a red purse, and when she asked a supervisor to investigate, they refused to do so and that they were powerless to pursue similar suspicions of voter fraud. She was also then, according to her statement, surrounded and harassed by Democrat and liberal groups watching the vote.

“I believe this was planned by Democrats for months and months prior to the election,” she said. “It was clear they all knew one another.” She asked her assailant, “why are they so worried about us watching the ballot process?” Rudisill said “This was the biggest debacle I have ever seen in my life.”

Describing the vote count process in Detroit, Rudisill said “It was the most crooked thing I have ever seen in my entire life.”

VIEW THE ENTIRE STATEMENT HERE: https://youtu.be/-wBB8RyOlPg or https://www.bitchute.com/video/MD1MNlirRUhZ/

PLEASE SUPPORT THE GATEWAY PUNDIT’S DOCUMENTATION OF MICHIGAN VOTER FRAUD. Click here: GiveSendGo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

