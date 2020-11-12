https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/million-maga-march-set-demonstrate-opposite-liberal-counterprotesters-dc-saturday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Protesters in support of and opposition to President Donald Trump are set to demonstrate simultaneously in Washington, D.C. on Saturday after two tense post-election weeks in which Joe Biden has been broadly acknowledged to have won the 2020 race.

The pro-Trump faction, under the banners “Million MAGA March” and “Stop the Steal,” are turning out in favor of Trump and to protest what they claim is an effort by Democrats to rig the 2020 election in favor of Biden.

Multiple progressive groups, meanwhile, have announced their intent to hold counter-protests in the nation’s capital. The group Refuse Fascism plans to hold demonstrations starting around noon roughly at the same time as the conservative groups.

President Trump has not yet publicly conceded the election, though most major media networks and news organizations have called the race for Biden, projecting him to win as many as 306 electoral votes.

Trump, meanwhile, on Friday expressed gratitude for the demonstrations and even insinuated he might make an appearance.

“Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C,” he wrote on Twitter. “I may even try to stop by and say hello.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

