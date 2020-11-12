https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mississippi-lockdown/2020/11/12/id/996845

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday his state will not participate in a national lockdown, such as was suggested by a member of Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force.

Dr. Michael Osterholm suggested on Wednesday in an interview with Yahoo Finance that a four- to six-week shutdown of small to medium-sized businesses could drive down COVID-19 infection numbers, which have been spiking in recent weeks.

“This notion that one of his advisers has said that all we really need is a six-week national lockdown and we can slow down the spread of this virus is totally and completely beyond reasonableness,” Reeves said during a Facebook Live interview, according to the Clarion Ledger newspaper.

Reeves, a Republican, said such a lockdown would have a serious economic impact on residents.

“The people of Mississippi can’t just go home and shut down their small businesses … for six weeks, and just think that you can come back six weeks from now, flip a switch and everything’s gonna be fine,” he said. “That’s not the way the economy works.”

Reeves said emergencies such as the pandemic need to be state-managed, locally executed, and federally supported. He issued a two-week statewide mask mandate in August and has since issued issued mandates by county based on infection rates.

“I don’t believe there is any constitutional or statutory authority for any president to shut down Mississippi’s economy,” Reeves said. “We will certainly fight that if it becomes necessary.”

