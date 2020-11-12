https://www.oann.com/mother-of-kyle-rittenhouse-discusses-kenosha-incident-with-reporters/

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:46 AM PT – Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The mother of Kyle Rittenhouse has publicly addressed the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to a report Tuesday from the Chicago Tribune, Wendy Rittenhouse said she thought her son was at a friend’s house the night he went to Kenosha. Police records show that friend, Dominick Black, is now facing charges of supplying a weapon to a minor.

Wendy stated neither her son nor the protesters should have been on the streets and that the governor failed to deploy reinforcements for police officers. She added, Kyle was there to help people and even brought a medical kit to aid injured protesters.

Wendy said the family doesn’t discuss the riots as they want to focus on the future.

Meanwhile, Kyle is being held on a $2 million bail and faces multiple murder charges following the death of two individuals he reportedly shot while protecting a car dealership from rioters. Rittenhouse maintains he acted in self-defense.

RELATED: OAN tours the aftermath of Kenosha

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...