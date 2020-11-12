https://babylonbee.com/news/nations-democrats-make-fortune-selling-used-not-my-president-signs-shirts-to-nations-republicans/

Nation’s Democrats Make Fortune Selling Used ‘Not My President’ Merch To Republicans

U.S.—The nation’s Democrats are finally starting to hustle and make some money, selling their “Not My President” merch to the nation’s Republicans.

They are expected to make millions of dollars selling their used shirts, hats, and bumper stickers reading “Not My President.”

“It’s pretty great,” said local Antifa lieutenant Xarl Marzonda. “I bought this bad boy for $20 back in 2016, and now I get to make all that money back and then some.” There is no word yet on if Marzonda plans on redistributing the money he makes.

“I was in the market for a Not My President shirt, and my neighbor helpfully came up and offered his old ones for a great price,” said Texas man Bodunk Parcheesi. “I still think Trump’s going to win in the courts, but just in case, I’m buying before the demand is high.”

“By the way, anyone want to buy a discounted MAGA hat?”

Republicans say they’re confident the merch will have great resale value, as they’ll be able to mark it up and sell it right back to the Democrats in 2024.

Babylon Bee subscriber Seth Dillon contributed to this report. If you want to get involved with the staff writers at The Babylon Bee, check out our membership options here