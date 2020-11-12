https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/new-legislation-could-crackdown-on-rioters-in-florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is pushing anti-mob legislation that would extend the state’s current stand-your-ground laws. The new law would allow citizens to defend their persons and their property if they have the misfortune of coming under mob attack while driving in their vehicles.

In this clip, Pat explained that DeSantis’ law would enhance enforceable self-defense felonies to include criminal mischief causing disruption or impairment of business. DeSantis’ law would also make it a third-degree felony to block traffic during a protest and offer immunity to drivers who accidentally kill or injure persons who choose to protest on roads and highways.

“Streets are for driving! Not protesting,” Pat said. “If you don’t want to get run over, stay out of the street.”

