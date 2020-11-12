https://www.projectveritas.com/news/breaking-new-pennsylvania-usps-whistleblower-supervisor-told-us-the-only/

Elkins Park, Pa., USPS whistleblower: “The only political mail that will be delivered from now on will be that of the ‘winner,’ in this case, Joe Biden. Other political mail from other sources and senders would be put into the undeliverable bulk business mail bin.”

Elkins Park, Pa., USPS whistleblower: “All political mail for Biden was to be continued to be treated as first-class and delivered the day it was received.”

Elkins Park, Pa., USPS whistleblower: “I think that we’re a delivery service and that [playing politics] is not really our place.”

Elkins Park, Pa., USPS whistleblower: “The only thing that’s going to prevent a fraudulent election is people having the courage to come forward. I wouldn’t want to say that I had the opportunity to do that and didn’t do it.”

Whistleblower says Elkins Park, Pa., USPS Supervisor of Customer Services Walter Lee gave the order to 30 postal workers

James O’Keefe: “This is the third Pennsylvania USPS Insider to blow the whistle on election malfeasance in the last week. There is something going on with USPS and we must get to the bottom of it immediately.”

[Elkins Park, Pa.–Nov. 12, 2020] Project Veritas released today a new video of an anonymous USPS whistleblower here who claims that higher-ups ordered postal workers to discard pro-Trump and pro-Republican mail, and only deliver pro-Biden mail from now on.

“This is the third Pennsylvania USPS Insider to blow the whistle on election malfeasance in the last week. There is something going on with USPS and we must get to the bottom of it immediately,” said Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe.

It’s very concerning that every USPS whistleblower coming forward is telling stories that put our election integrity in serious doubt, he said.

In a conversation with O’Keefe, the brave Elkins Park USPS whistleblower described the political bias within the organization:

James O’Keefe: “You’re a letter carrier. OK. And tell me what your boss told you on Nov. 9.”

Elkins Park USPS whistleblower: “You were told that the only political mail that will be delivered from now on will be that of the ‘winner,’ in this case, Joe Biden. And that other political mail from other sources and senders would be put into the undeliverable bulk business mail bin or UVM.”

James O’Keefe: “What was the name of the person who said that?”

Elkins Park USPS whistleblower: “Walter Lee.”

The Elkins Park USPS whistleblower went into more detail to describe Walter Lee’s order and how the USPS should actually behave when it comes to political mail:

James O’Keefe: “Did Walter Lee tell you to keep delivering Biden mail?”

Elkins Park USPS whistleblower: “All political mail for Biden was to be continued to be treated as first-class and delivered the day it was received.”

James O’Keefe: “What happens to the undeliverable bulk business mail?”

Elkins Park USPS whistleblower: “I believe it goes back to the plant, but undeliverable bulk business mail is essentially a step away from the garbage.”

James O’Keefe: “Do you think that the United States Postal Service should be playing politics?”

Elkins Park USPS whistleblower: “No. I think that we’re a delivery service and that’s not really our place. It seems to me that once they decided that – there was a victory in the election. It was like, well, we’re not – we’re not delivering anything else, but that.”

The whistleblower also confirmed that around 30 postal workers likely heard the same order, and the whistleblower would be willing to testify under oath if it came down to it:

James O’Keefe: “Would there have been anybody else that would have overheard this?”

Elkins Park USPS whistleblower: “Yes, pretty much all in the office.”

James O’Keefe: “That was Monday of this week. And how many people work in – how many people are we talking about who overheard this?”

Elkins Park USPS whistleblower: “Well, close to 30.”

James O’Keefe: “If required, would you be willing to – if it came to it, would you testify under oath that this information is true?”

Elkins Park USPS whistleblower: “Yes, if I was required to go under oath, I would.”

James O’Keefe: “It takes a lot of courage to come forward like this and the way that you’re doing it. What compelled you to do that?”

Elkins Park USPS whistleblower: “Basically, the only thing that’s going to prevent a fraudulent election is people having the courage to come forward. I wouldn’t want to say that I had the opportunity to do that and didn’t do it.”

About Project Veritas

James O’Keefe established Project Veritas in 2011 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work. Today, Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society. O’Keefe serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board so that he can continue to lead and teach his fellow journalists, as well as protect and nurture the Project Veritas culture.

Project Veritas is a registered 501(c)3 organization. Project Veritas does not advocate specific resolutions to the issues raised through its investigations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

