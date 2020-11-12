https://justthenews.com/government/local/new-york-rep-max-rose-concedes-gop-candidate-nicole-malliotakis-after-hard-fought?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Democratic Rep. Max Rose has conceded his race to Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis.

“As we continue to count every ballot and are on track to dramatically narrow the gap by tens of thousands of votes to a 4-5 point margin, it is now clear that we will fall short of 50.1 percent,” he said Thursday.

Malliotakis led Rose by about 37,000 votes.

“I have called to congratulate Congresswoman-elect Malliotakis on her win and concede the race. I promise every resident of the 11th Congressional District that we will ensure a smooth transition,” said Rose.

In 2018, Rose won the seat from incumbent Republican Dan Donovan. However, President Trump’s name atop the Nov. 3 ballot in the Red-leaning district hurt Rose, who voting to impeach the president earlier this year.

Malliotakis ran a successful campaign tying Rose to his more progressive colleagues in Congress. She also zeroed in on Rose’s support of Black Lives Matter and anti-police brutality movements this summer, in addition to a state law that eliminated cash bail for a variety of criminal defendants. She gained the support of various law enforcement unions.

Malliotakis, who declared victory for her campaign on election night, accepted Rose’s concession. She is already in Washington, D.C., preparing for her forthcoming term.

“This afternoon I received a telephone call from Congressman Max Rose conceding the election. I am currently in Washington, D.C., joining new members of both parties for orientation,” Malliotakis said in a statement.

