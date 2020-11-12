https://thepostmillennial.com/beat-it-the-new-yorker-fires-jeffrey-toobin

The New Yorker fired Jeffrey Toobin following an investigation into the Zoom Dick incident in which the staff writer was caught masturbating during a video call with colleagues last month.

I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) November 11, 2020

“I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer,” Toobin tweeted Wednesday evening. “I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.”

In a memo addressed to all staffers, Condé Nast’s chief people officer Stan Duncan wrote: “I am writing to share with you that our investigation regarding Jeffrey Toobin is complete, and as a result, he is no longer affiliated with our company.”

“I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct,” the memo obtained by The Daily Beast added.

In mid-October, the magazine suspended Toobin and announced an internal investigation after he was caught masturbating during an election simulation held over Zoom with top staffers. CNN also placed Toobin, a longtime on-air contributor, on leave.

At the time, Toobin acknowledged the “embarrassingly stupid mistake,” believing he was off-camera. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”



