Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is already making waves, publicly criticizing the Capitol’s mask mandate during Friday’s New Member Orientation.

Greene, who will represent Georgia’s 14th district, was spotted arriving in the nation’s capital on Thursday wearing an American flag mask. She kept the mask on while inside the Capitol, despite being vocally anti-mask in general.

But she tweeted: “I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive.”

The current Capitol and House building mask mandate went into effect over the summer after Texas congressman Louie Gohmert, a Republican, tested positive for the virus in July, prior to boarding an Air Force One flight.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 20 member of Congress have tested positive for the novel virus, prompting Democratic leaders in the House to design a vote by proxy system, allowing members to cast votes without physically being present.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate have advocated for mask usage both at work and in general. California Rep. Kevin McCarthy House’s Republican minority leader, encouraged patience regarding newly elected members, some of whom rode controversial waves to electoral victories.

“Our party is very diverse … these are new members, give them the opportunity before what you believe they have done, and what they will do,” said McCarthy on Thursday.

Greene during her campaign, made several remarks that suggested her for the popular QAnon conspiracy theory.

