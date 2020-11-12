https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newsmax/2020/11/12/id/996822

Rumors circulating on social media that Newsmax is asking Americans to send registered letters to the White House to demand an audit of the disputed presidential election are not true.

The rumors have been circulating for about 24 hours, with several readers contacting us to check if they are true.

Again, there is no truth to this rumor.

Newsmax has seen a surge in its audience since the election last week, with many saying they were parting ways with conservative media competitor Fox News over the quality of its coverage.

Newsmax has still not called the election for Joe Biden, noting that President Trump is challenging results in several states.

Newsmax is awaiting certified results in the next week or two before announcing any projection.

