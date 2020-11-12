https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/12/no-dancing-gov-mike-dewine-will-issue-new-covid-19-regs-to-curtail-parties-after-weddings-and-funerals/

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a series of tweets last night that the state is about to put in place new Covid-19 regulations aimed a things like weddings and funerals:

You see, it’s not a wedding or a funeral that’s a problem. “It’s the party afterward”:

“To address this, we will be issuing a new order soon to place significant new restrictions of these social activities”:

Goodbye “dancing and games”? Congratulations, Ohio. You’ve elected the scold from “Footloose” as your leader.

He’s also strengthening the state’s mask requirement:

***

