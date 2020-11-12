https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/12/no-dancing-gov-mike-dewine-will-issue-new-covid-19-regs-to-curtail-parties-after-weddings-and-funerals/

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a series of tweets last night that the state is about to put in place new Covid-19 regulations aimed a things like weddings and funerals:

It is essential that we also remember the existing orders that are already in place to slow the spread of the virus. In April, we issued an order to limit gatherings of more than 10 people. That limit is still in effect and applies to public events and private gatherings. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020

You see, it’s not a wedding or a funeral that’s a problem. “It’s the party afterward”:

Despite this order, we have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions, and social gatherings following funerals. We have seen great tragedy associated with such events. It’s not the ceremonies causing the problem. It’s the party afterward. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020

“To address this, we will be issuing a new order soon to place significant new restrictions of these social activities”:

To address this, we will be issuing a new order soon to place significant new restrictions on these social activities. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020

Goodbye “dancing and games”? Congratulations, Ohio. You’ve elected the scold from “Footloose” as your leader.

Specifically, open congregate areas can no longer be open. The order will require everyone to be seated and masked unless they are actively consuming food or drinks and it will prohibit things such as dancing and games. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020

He’s also strengthening the state’s mask requirement:

We are reissuing Ohio’s mask order w/ three new provisions. ⬇ The first violation of this order will bring about a written warning and a second violation will bring about closure of the store for up to 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/mZccGPevXq — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

