Our favorite parody account, and yours, Sean Spicier sent his last tweet on August 21, 2020.

Found the Russian pic.twitter.com/NDAme9jA7U — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 21, 2020

Nearly three months ago.

Not a peep from him during the election … and you KNOW he would have a heyday with what is happening with all of the allegations of cheating by Democrats. And yet nada.

Nothing.

This editor had the opportunity once to interview him and yes, he was a ‘him.’ At this point, we do not know what happened to him BUT we hope everything is ok because man oh man if Biden somehow is the president going forward we are going to need a serious amount of Spicier. He can be another parody, we don’t care, we just want him to come back and make us laugh. In the meantime, we decided to go through his timeline (and OMG there are thousands of screenshots of people mistaking him for Spicer) to pick out some of our favorites and share them in an article because we imagine you miss him as much as we do, dear reader.

Enjoy.

For starters, I slept at a Holiday Inn express last night pic.twitter.com/h7ADXGye6c — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 26, 2020

We too slept at a Holiday Inn last night.

Good times.

I’d pay double for whatever he smokes pic.twitter.com/l0whgA4HNd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 24, 2020

Yup.

They quit after seeing your tweet pic.twitter.com/I93BPXaRKT — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 4, 2020

Heh.

Never on cleanse day pic.twitter.com/YUjY6b4xo7 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 19, 2020

We don’t even want to know what cleanse day looks like.

Sounds even more ridiculous when you say it out loud pic.twitter.com/ZttSizHI3T — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 10, 2020

Doesn’t it?

All for free pic.twitter.com/XS77WQN2ej — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 5, 2020

Right? PRICELESS.

Sorry…bring your senior citizen to work day pic.twitter.com/pzjlOb8Gx8 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 5, 2020

We love this about Nancy Pelosi … what was interesting is going through his tweets reminded us of what it looked like in America before the virus made everything feel like a ridiculous sci-fi movie on crappy Netflix.

Ok, thanks! Love your music pic.twitter.com/Y6uIqAQluA — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 28, 2020

From one parody to another.

But Biden’s a democrat pic.twitter.com/l2IEq21bSg — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 16, 2020

Oh yes, yes he is.

Sounds like I made the right choice pic.twitter.com/JQBDj0Q7tp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 29, 2019

True.

Spicey always made the feminists nuts.

Made blackface great again pic.twitter.com/SBtHHaHqMd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 28, 2019

Be nice to Coonman.

I never worked for Obama pic.twitter.com/PZyvuBO1rM — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 27, 2019

That’s democrats for ya pic.twitter.com/vo62HZ7LR3 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 2, 2019

Your worst nightmare pic.twitter.com/uYvg5D9Ydb — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) November 6, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

They had no idea.

*sniff sniff*

Was gonna use extremist but opted for terrorist…We’re all adults here pic.twitter.com/X4K7WjFkLP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 30, 2019

We didn’t say it.

We laughed.

A lot.

We included the tweet in this article BUT we didn’t say it.

I never worked for Hillary pic.twitter.com/4IbDIExaEl — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 7, 2018

The Hillary tweets are abundant and hilarious.

Like you give a crap. Hillary campaign paid people to be violent at rallies pic.twitter.com/5fzOxUr8GD — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 14, 2017

He wasn’t always funny.

Still more than Hillary’s inauguration pic.twitter.com/QaCjNxsKSg — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 20, 2017

Shows how much you know! I never even worked for Hillary pic.twitter.com/nD4zgniN55 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 15, 2018

That’s why I said thank Trump and not Hillary pic.twitter.com/UzetGgNNrt — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 22, 2018

Oof.

Hillary keeps bringing up Hillary pic.twitter.com/m9yey3MHYp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 14, 2018

Watch how many times Bin Laden votes for Biden pic.twitter.com/l1hxupDnpp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 27, 2020

Man, we could really use Spicey right now.

Just sayin’.

***

