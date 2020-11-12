https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-tv/corruption-goes-unchecked

Glenn Beck has had enough of exposing scandal after scandal, just to have everyone look the other way: Benghazi, Hillary Clinton’s emails, Joe and Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine and China … the list goes on, but no consequences are paid. Now, the media have called the election for Joe Biden and insist no one can question it. But for many of the more than 71 million people who voted for President Trump, our search for the truth isn’t over yet.

On his Wednesday night special this week, Glenn called out the left’s long list of alleged corruption that has gone unchecked and stressed that Donald Trump’s legal team must be allowed to go through the process of investigating the multiple allegations of election fraud to ensure our voting systems are fair.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m tired. I am worn out. I am fed up!” Glenn said during his opening monologue. “I’ve had enough. I am tired of exposing corruption, doing our homework, even going overseas and having documents translated to make sure they’re exactly right, [and] presenting the evidence … except, once we expose it, nothing happens. Nobody goes to jail. Nobody pays for a damn thing any more!”

