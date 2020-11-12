https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/12/obama-admitted-in-his-memoir-that-he-lied-about-quitting-smoking-and-now-media-matters-owes-jake-tapper-an-apology/

Portions of President Obama’s memoir, Volume 1 at least, have leaked and there’s this not-so-stunning revelation that the president and his minions were lying about him quitting smoking while he was in office:

It was such a stupid thing to lie about, too:

CNN’s Jake Tapper was even targeted by Media Matters for it when he smelled smoke on the former president:

Yes, they all knew:

Keep in mind, these same people are now set to defend Joe Biden with the same tactics they used to silence critics of Obama:

Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

***

