Portions of President Obama’s memoir, Volume 1 at least, have leaked and there’s this not-so-stunning revelation that the president and his minions were lying about him quitting smoking while he was in office:
Also, apparently Obama never really quit smoking!?!?
he would sometimes smoke eight or nine or ten cigarettes a day? pic.twitter.com/bYfAGuEKz9
— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 12, 2020
It was such a stupid thing to lie about, too:
I think a reporter once caught him and he lied??
— Ben Smith (@benyt) November 12, 2020
CNN’s Jake Tapper was even targeted by Media Matters for it when he smelled smoke on the former president:
Yep. I smelled cigarette smoke on him and they lied about it and per usual the MMFA machine got to work attacking me https://t.co/BKmw8EAs9i
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 12, 2020
Yes, they all knew:
I feel like that was an open secret.
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 12, 2020
Keep in mind, these same people are now set to defend Joe Biden with the same tactics they used to silence critics of Obama:
I have a great sense of smell. And guess what? I was right. He was smoking and his team lied about it. Again — not a big deal. But a good reminder of how folks like those at MMFA back then worked to defend Democrats not truth.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 12, 2020
Lather. Rinse. Repeat.
