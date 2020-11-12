https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/12/obama-admitted-in-his-memoir-that-he-lied-about-quitting-smoking-and-now-media-matters-owes-jake-tapper-an-apology/

Portions of President Obama’s memoir, Volume 1 at least, have leaked and there’s this not-so-stunning revelation that the president and his minions were lying about him quitting smoking while he was in office:

Also, apparently Obama never really quit smoking!?!? he would sometimes smoke eight or nine or ten cigarettes a day? pic.twitter.com/bYfAGuEKz9 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 12, 2020

It was such a stupid thing to lie about, too:

I think a reporter once caught him and he lied?? — Ben Smith (@benyt) November 12, 2020

CNN’s Jake Tapper was even targeted by Media Matters for it when he smelled smoke on the former president:

Yep. I smelled cigarette smoke on him and they lied about it and per usual the MMFA machine got to work attacking me https://t.co/BKmw8EAs9i — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 12, 2020

Yes, they all knew:

I feel like that was an open secret. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 12, 2020

Keep in mind, these same people are now set to defend Joe Biden with the same tactics they used to silence critics of Obama:

I have a great sense of smell. And guess what? I was right. He was smoking and his team lied about it. Again — not a big deal. But a good reminder of how folks like those at MMFA back then worked to defend Democrats not truth. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 12, 2020

Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

