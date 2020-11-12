https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/obama-trump-republicans-democracy/2020/11/12/id/996844

Former President Barack Obama disparaged Republicans “who clearly know better” for supporting President Donald Trump’s efforts contesting election results in several states, saying it delegitimizing “democracy generally.”

Obama’s comments aired on “CBS News with Norah O’Donnell,” part of an interview that will be broadcast Sunday on “60 Minutes.”

“I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion,” said Obama who offered his reaction to Trump’s refusal to concede the election. “It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that’s a dangerous path.”

“They appear to be motivated — in part because — the president doesn’t like to lose and — never admits loss,” Obama added.

Obama also has scheduled an interview with Oprah Winfrey that will appear Nov. 17 on Apple TV+.

