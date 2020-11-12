https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/obama-memoir-trump-gop/2020/11/12/id/996700

Barack Obama’s new memoir takes aim at President Donald Trump, the Republican Party, and former GOP vice presidential candidate, Sarah Palin.

The first volume of the ex-president’s memoir, “A Promised Land,” is set for release on Nov. 17. A copy of the book was obtained by CNN.

Obama writes about his 2008 election and how it ultimately gave rise to Trump, according to the news network.

“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama said. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president. For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”

And he maintained John McCain’s 2008 running mate, Sarah Palin, sparked change within the Republican Party.

“Through Palin, it seemed as if the dark spirits that had long been lurking on the edges of the modern Republican Party — xenophobia, anti-intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories, an antipathy toward Black and brown folks — were finding their way to center stage.”

Obama, in an earlier statement about the 768-page book, said he “tried to provide an honest accounting” of his 2008 presidential campaign and his time in office.

“I’ve also tried to give readers a sense of the personal journey that Michelle and I went through during those years, with all the incredible highs and lows,” he said.

