https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fad9440e8e815112bc5d076
(SCHIFF GOLD) – Student loan debt continues to surge despite falling college enrollment. In Q3, student loan balances rose by $23 billion from the second quarter, according to the latest Federal Reser…
Trey Trainor, the Chairman of the Federal Election, stated during an appearance on Newsmax this Thursday that he “does believe…
Author Kate Andersen Brower is shedding some light on the frustrations Michelle Obama felt while she was First Lady….
France is to increase policing in Paris and other big cities amid a “lack of respect” for Covid restrictions, the prime minister has said, warning that lockdown could be tightened if the situation wor…
(THE BLAZE) – In his new post-presidency memoir, former President Barrack Obama explicitly states that his election in 2008 gave rise to racial tensions in the United States that he says President Don…