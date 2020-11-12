https://www.dailywire.com/news/ocasio-cortez-appears-to-think-that-democrats-have-lost-their-majority-in-the-house-of-representatives

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appears to think that the Democratic Party has lost its majority in the House of Representatives.

A video posted to Twitter by GOP researcher Tommy Pigott showed Ocasio-Cortez on a Zoom call with a constituent who asked the 31-year-old lawmaker about the stunning string of losses that Democrats endured in House races during last week’s election.

The question that Ocasio-Cortez answered was: “Why did we lose so many seats, and what needs to be done to get them back next term?”

“So, you know, of course, um, the loss of the House majority is just extraordinarily upsetting to all of us, um, it’s upsetting to all of us who, who are invested in having a Democratic majority so that we can expand health care, so that we can raise wages, so that we can protect working people,” she responded. “And it’s also personally very difficult, um, because to lose these people, you know, many of them are my colleagues, and I’m proud to call many of them my friends, and the idea that they may not be returning next term is very, or that they aren’t returning next term, is extremely difficult on both just a personal and a policy and a political-level.”

However, both The New York Times and The Washington Post have reported that Democrats are keeping their majority in the House of Representatives, although they will have lost seats to Republicans who appear to be well on their way to having significantly closed the gap in House seats.

