Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York continued to fuel the infighting between Democrats over their failures in the 2020 election after a moderate Democrat senator rejected claims that the party has a “crazy socialist agenda.”

The feud between progressive far-left Democrats and more centrist establishment Democrats erupted again when Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia denied the extremism attributed to the party by the GOP.

“Defund the police? Defund, my butt,” tweeted Manchin.

“I’m a proud West Virginia Democrat,” he added. “We are the party of working men and women. We want to protect Americans’ jobs & healthcare. We do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police.”

Ocasio-Cortez offered her criticism in the form of a snarky image in a tweet.

Manchin said that he would not support any Democratic effort to pack the Supreme Court with liberal justices or end the legislative filibuster, two tactics that many on the left were advocating to punch Republicans.

“I really think that when you break the filibuster, you break the Senate, and I’m not going to be part of breaking the Senate, I can tell you that,” said Manchin. “The Senate is a pretty special place because the Founding Fathers intended it to be that way. But they also intended us to work in a bipartisan way and to where the minority always had input. You break the rules of the filibuster, the minority has nothing. There’s no purpose whatsoever. You’re no different than a glorified House.”

He also took issue with the “Defund the Police” police that was popularized by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Defund, my butt!” he reportedly exclaimed.

“What we should be doing is funding more money to the police, educating, and protecting them better. Here’s where they take a team education, so they know where the social changes are happening in the neighborhoods. That’s what we should be doing with police,” he explained.

Ocasio-Cortez appeared to be defensive of “crazy socialist policies” that Manchin rejected.

