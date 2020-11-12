https://thehill.com/homenews/house/525725-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-tweets-displeasure-of-manchin-after-he-attacks-crazy-socialist

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘Squad’ members give Cori Bush affordable tips on congressional attire: ‘Thrifting, renting, and patience’ McCarthy says best way for GOP to fundraise is ‘just let Nancy Pelosi and AOC talk’ Progressives unveil Biden Cabinet wish list MORE (D-N.Y.) hit back at a tweet by Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinSenate Democrats reelect Schumer as leader by acclamation The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump battles ballots; vaccine news boosts markets Senate roadblocks threaten to box in Biden MORE, a centrist Democrat from West Virginia, with an image of her appearing to glower at him at the State of the Union.

In the original tweet, Manchin linked to an article about his opposition to ending the Senate filibuster while knocking calls from progressive lawmakers, such as Ocasio-Cortez, to defund police.

“Defund the police? Defund, my butt. I’m a proud West Virginia Democrat. We are the party of working men and women. We want to protect Americans’ jobs & healthcare. We do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police,” Manchin wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the tweet on Thursday:

Tensions have flared in the party after House Democrats underperformed expectations this year, with more conservative Democrats accusing progressive members in solidly blue districts like Ocasio-Cortez’s of sabotaging their chances in swing districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerSpanberger wins reelection in competitive Virginia House race Manchin: Democrats ‘didn’t have a good message’ in 2020 Ocasio-Cortez calls on Democratic Party to ‘come together and not allow Republican narratives to tear us apart’ MORE (D-Va.), who narrowly won reelection last week, spoke out in a call with Democratic House members last week, accusing her more progressive colleagues of enabling Republican attacks that she was anti-law enforcement.

Ocasio-Cortez has fired back at such attacks before, telling The New York Times recently, “It’s your own party thinking you’re the enemy. When your own colleagues talk anonymously in the press and then turn around and say you’re bad because you actually append your name to your opinion.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi Tlaib‘Squad’ members give Cori Bush affordable tips on congressional attire: ‘Thrifting, renting, and patience’ Progressives unveil Biden Cabinet wish list Tlaib targets centrist Democrats: ‘I can’t be silent’ MORE (D-Mich.), another member of “the Squad” of progressive congresswomen of color, expressed similar sentiments, noting that her constituents were key to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBrewery launches new Biden beer described as ‘inoffensive and not too bitter’ Deb Haaland says ‘of course’ she would serve as Interior secretary under Biden State Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report MORE’s victory in Michigan.

“We’re not going to be successful if we’re silencing districts like mine,” Tlaib told Politico this week. “Me not being able to speak on behalf of many of my neighbors right now, many of which are Black neighbors, means me being silenced. I can’t be silent.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

