https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/12/oh-noez-brian-stelter-so-worried-about-trump-supporters-going-to-parler-his-voice-actually-goes-up-an-octave-watch/

Brian Stelter is worried about people thinking for themselves.

Go figure.

Watch.

Conservatives choosing to be on a social media platform that doesn’t punish them for wrong-think is against our Democracy? She’s almost as dense as Tater.

Almost.

Only CNN is allowed to feed them a diet a lies, dammit!

Clown News Network.

That actually works.

But you know, conservatives need a safe space.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see China blowing kisses to Joe Biden.

Actual footage of Tater.

***

Related:

‘Yes, dead people DID vote in the election’: Tucker Carlson takes NO prisoners in segment on the dead voting in GA (watch)

‘This woman …’ James Woods DROPS AZ’s Secretary of State responsible for recount who called Trump supporters ‘Nazis’ as only he can

‘NO soup for you’! Here are some of Sean Spicier’s greatest hits because WE ALL NEED SOME SPICIER (where oh where has he gone?)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...