Ohio’s GOP Gov. Mike DeWineMike DeWineOhio governor warns hospitals could be overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases in ‘a few short weeks’ Poll: Nearly 8 in 10 Americans say Biden won, despite Trump refusing to concede Tennessee GOP governor says outcome of election ‘not clear yet’ MORE on Thursday said that Joe Biden Joe BidenBrewery launches new Biden beer described as ‘inoffensive and not too bitter’ Deb Haaland says ‘of course’ she would serve as Interior secretary under Biden State Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report MORE is the president-elect as President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department won’t give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report Arizona’s GOP AG says people voted Republican, but not for Trump On The Money: Biden wins America’s economic engines | Progressives praise Biden’s picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic MORE questions the legitimacy of the election results.

“I think that we need to consider the former vice president as the president-elect,” DeWine told CNN’s John Berman in an appearance on “New Day.”

“Joe Biden is the president-elect,” he continued. “The president and his campaign have every right to go into court. Our courts are open. Our courts are the best place, frankly, to adjudicate facts. I’m a former prosecutor. I’m a great believer to have your courts and go in to make a case and they have every right to do that, and that looks like what they’re trying to do.”

DeWine’s comments on Thursday come after he congratulated Biden on his win in a statement on Monday.

However, his comments contrast with Ohio’s Republican Party, which has appeared to encourage Trump to push forward with his legal challenges in key battleground states.

“With many legal challenges to vote counts still to come, it was premature and irresponsible for the news media to declare Biden the winner of the presidential election,” the Ohio GOP tweeted on Monday. “The president has every right to bring legal challenges where he thinks fraud has occurred, & we support him!”

The Hill reached out to the state party for comment on Thursday.

Trump won the state in the election, carrying 53 percent of the vote.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott have been the only other GOP governors to congratulate Biden on his victory.

Trump is alleging, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud led to an “illegal” and illegitimate contest. Additionally, the administration has not signed off on beginning the transition with Biden’s team.

Baker and Hogan criticized Trump for this on Wednesday, warning it was dangerous during the global coronavirus pandemic.

