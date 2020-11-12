https://www.theepochtimes.com/ohio-governor-reissues-statewide-mask-mandate-threatens-shutdowns_3576214.html

Ohio’s governor on Wednesday reimplemented a statewide mask requirement as he threatened to shut down businesses if the COVID-19 situation in the state doesn’t improve.

“We are now at the most crucial phase of this pandemic,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a televised address. “We’re in the midst of our third wave in Ohio.”

The Republican referenced the harsh measures he imposed in the spring and credited them with flattening the curve, or bringing the number of COVID-19 cases down.

“But this time, things are much different,” he said, because of the winter season and people congregating indoors more.

The number of COVID-19 infections has risen from fewer than 1,000 cases per day in September to nearly 6,500 a day on Nov. 10, state health officials said.

“We got to get back to the basics: wearing a mask, maintain at least six feet of distance from each other, washing our hands frequently, and not having parties, get-togethers in your house, and trying to get adequate fresh air into our homes, particularly as it’s getting colder,” DeWine said.

DeWine reissued his statewide mask order with additional provisions. One requires each business to post face covering requirements at all public entrances to the store. Another requires each store to be responsible for ensuring customers and employees are wearing masks. Those rules will be enforced by a new compliance unit led by workers from the Bureau of Workers Compensation.

First-time violators will receive a written warning. Those who violate again will be forced to close their store for up to 24 hours.

Signage inside FirstEnergy Stadium reminds fans of the dangers of COVID-19, before a football game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 17, 2020. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

DeWine then said he was issuing an order putting new restrictions on social activities, such as barring dancing and games, before threatening to close restaurants, bars, and gyms unless the number of daily cases drops.

“These are places candidly where it’s difficult or impossible to maintain mask wearing, which we know now is the chief way of slowing this virus,” DeWine said.

Experts are not unanimous about the importance of mask wearing and critics say the average mask does little to stop the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID-19.

Doctors in Ohio joined the governor earlier this week to call for controlling the virus, warning that they wouldn’t be able to adequately care for every patient if hospitalizations continue rising.

There were 2,880 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide as of Wednesday. About 24 percent of inpatient bed capacity was open, along with nearly 22 percent of the beds in intensive care units.

Not everyone was happy with DeWine’s new measures and threats.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous and it’s embarrassing,” Scott Ellsworth, owner of Threes on High and Fours on High in Columbus, told NBC 4. “You shut down bars and who goes to bars? Groups! These kids are leaving here and going to house parties.”

“It’s very frustrating. We aren’t going to stand for it again this time around without taking legal action on our own,” added Ryan McFadyen, a gym owner.

