Strippers, prostitutes, porn stars, and others in the sex industry (pimps?) are now eligible to receive COVID grant money in Oregon. $600,000 has been allocated through the Oregon Health Authority, and the funds will be distributed through a marxist-alligned organization called Haymarket Pole Collective. Perhaps even more outrageous, the YWCA is helping to raise additional funds.
Preference is given to transgender and non white sex workers.
Nearly $600,000 in federal COVID-relief funds is available for Oregon strippers and sex workers of color who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone “who has made income from using their or other people’s sexuality to financially assist themselves” can apply, said Cat Hollis, founder of PDX Stripper Strike and Haymarket Pole Collective, which is administering the grant. Priority will be given to Black, Indigenous and transgender applicants, those with minor dependents living in the household and those experiencing homelessness.
The funds are part of $45 million in health equity grants distributed by the Oregon Health Authority to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in tribal communities and communities of color, which have been disproportionally affected by the virus.
The grants will allow Haymarket Pole Collective to provide financial assistance to 75 people, who can receive up to $1,600 in rent assistance, $500 in utility assistance and $150 toward internet services.
This was the Haymarket Pole Collective’s first grant application. The YWCA of Greater Portland, which provides domestic violence services, social justice programs and other services to women and families, is serving as the fiscal agent for the grant’s distribution.
Donations to PDX Stripper Strike are tax-deductible if made through the YWCA at ywcapdx.org/stripperstrike. For more information, or to apply for a grant, visit haymarketpole.com.
And yes, that YWCA is the current lineage of the Young Women’s Christian Association. Oddly enough, however, they leave the “Christian” part out of all of their branding, literature, and website, sans for one reference to an area church in the 1970’s that they were loosely affiliated with.
Things labelled “Haymarket” in politics are typically an ode to early marxist movements of the late 1800’s. Most notably is Haymarket Books, which publishes a variety of far left marxist propaganda.