Strippers, prostitutes, porn stars, and others in the sex industry (pimps?) are now eligible to receive COVID grant money in Oregon. $600,000 has been allocated through the Oregon Health Authority, and the funds will be distributed through a marxist-alligned organization called Haymarket Pole Collective. Perhaps even more outrageous, the YWCA is helping to raise additional funds.

Preference is given to transgender and non white sex workers.

And yes, that YWCA is the current lineage of the Young Women’s Christian Association. Oddly enough, however, they leave the “Christian” part out of all of their branding, literature, and website, sans for one reference to an area church in the 1970’s that they were loosely affiliated with.

Things labelled “Haymarket” in politics are typically an ode to early marxist movements of the late 1800’s. Most notably is Haymarket Books, which publishes a variety of far left marxist propaganda.

