Joe Biden hasn’t been declared a winner in any state of the union, but all the Democratic interest groups who supported and worked on his campaign now want to collect what’s owed them.

Democrats don’t work for a candidate because they believe in them. They work for a candidate because they want something in return. Biden’s problem is that he’s promised so much to so many he can’t possibly make good on his pledges. Usually, this means short-changing blacks, women, Latinos, gays, and other minorities who literally believe they have nowhere else to go.

It doesn’t appear that blacks are going to settle for being fobbed off with crumbs. They’re going to hold Biden’s feet to the fire and unless he delivers…

Well, Black Lives Matter knows just what to do.

The co-founder of BLM, Patrisse Cullors, sent a letter to Biden reminding him of who helped him the most during the election and what she wants from Biden as payment.

“Without the resounding support of Black people, we would be saddled with a very different electoral outcome,” Fox News reports that Cullors wrote in a letter to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday. “In short, Black people won this election.”

Biden was going to get the black vote even if he had been a closet Kluxer. He has a “D” after his name which makes all the difference in the world.

Despite making history by choosing the first female and Black vice president to be elected to office, it is yet to be seen if Biden can make good on campaign promises to create a police oversight board to combat police brutality, particularly against Black and minority people, within his first 100 days in the White House.

A national police board? This was a silly promise to make, to begin with. Congress will have to approve any such board and there are plenty of Democrats who want the whole issue to just go away. Unless Biden can come up with a scheme to create a board without any power at all, his efforts will be doomed to failure — if he even bothers to make the effort.

Biden also promised to create an economic plan that provides housing, education, and financial support to Black and Latino communities who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats have always been pretty good at throwing money at the black community. But the kind of spending he’s talking about is truly monumental. I suppose if we can spend $3 trillion on a coronavirus relief measure, we can spend anything.

Cullors reminded Biden and Harris that they both “expressed regrets regarding your record on issues impacting Black people,” and advised them to “take your direction from Black grassroots organizers that have been engaged in this work for decades, with a legacy that spans back to the first arrival of enslaved Africans.” “We would like to be actively engaged in your Transition Team’s planning and policy work,” Cullors said. “Let’s get to work!”

Cullors is talking about Biden’s previous opposition to forced busing — opposition echoed in a majority of the black community at the time. But this is 2020 and Biden hasn’t apologized for being sensible quite enough.

Cullors was very careful not to include any overt threats at what BLM would do if Biden doesn’t come through. She didn’t have to. Democrats may give lip service to BLM but that doesn’t mean they don’t know exactly what they’re all about.

Biden has been warned. Payback time has arrived.

