https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/12/pennsylvania-judge-orders-that-ballots-of-voters-who-failed-to-provide-proof-of-id-may-not-be-counted/

We’re hearing from NBC News that a “top aide” to President Trump (Miles Taylor, maybe?) says he’s refusing to concede as “theater” for the 72 million supporters who voted for him. It looks to us that, although he’s unlikely to win the election, his campaign is uncovering a lot of irregularities that the mainstream press would sooner not investigate.

The Trump campaign won a victory in Pennsylvania Thursday as a judge ruled that the state may not count the ballots of voters who needed to provide proof of identification by Nov. 9 but failed to do so. Sounds more than fair to us.

Fox News reports:

State law said that voters have until six days after the election — this year that was Nov. 9 — to cure problems regarding a lack of proof of identification. After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots could be accepted three days after Election Day, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar submitted guidance that said proof of identification could be provided up until Nov. 12, which is six days from the ballot acceptance deadline. That guidance was issued two days before Election Day.

This was in line with the Trump campaign’s argument, which was that there was no basis in the state’s law to extend the identification deadline, and that Boockvar did not have the power to unilaterally change it.

“That guidance was issued two days before Election Day.”

No, but it’s still a win for common sense.

It’s still nice to see Boockvar put in her place regardless of the outcome.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...