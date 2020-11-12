https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pennsylvania-voting-trump-biden/2020/11/12/id/996800

No dead people voted during the presidential election in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to officials in each state, Newsweek reported.

A number of Republicans have said the election has been discredited due to fraudulent activity after living people voted under the identity of dead people.

The theory has also been amplified by social media as exemplified by a tweet shared over 18,000 times repeating the unfounded claim stating people who lived through the Civil War had voted.

“A similar complaint was brought before a PA court—and soundly rejected,” a statement from the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General read, according to the Associated Press.

“The court found no deficiency in how PA maintains its voter rolls, and there is currently no proof provided that any deceased person has voted in the 2020 election,” the statement added.

Tracey Wimmer, a spokesperson for Michigan’s secretary of state, said that anyone who wrote the wrong birth year onto a voter roll, their ballot may reflect as a person who is too old to be living.

“Lists of unknown origin circulating on various social media channels do not constitute credible evidence,” Wimmer told the Detroit Free Press.

“Especially when there is often not enough information contained within these lists to conduct a reliable comparison between an allegedly deceased individual and an individual who has returned a ballot,” she added.

