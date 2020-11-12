http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/51bPLEDPwFQ/

Pop star Pharrell Williams has announced the release of an online “Masterclass” which will see the “Happy” crooner “examining issues of social injustice and systemic racism offering education and inspiration on ways to impact change.”

“I can’t wait for you all to check out the #PowerYouHold film I’ve made with Masterclass and Uninterrupted,” Williams announced on Twitter. “I believe empathy is one way we can be of service to the world around us.”

The film is the first in a five-part series entitled “The Power You Hold,” created in partnership with the online education platform Masterclass.

I can’t wait for you all to check out the #PowerYouHold film I’ve made with @MasterClass and @Uninterrupted. I believe empathy is one way we can be of service to the world around us. Find out how at https://t.co/olYTJmlSku. pic.twitter.com/lJPNaDx0z1 — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 11, 2020

Williams, who campaigned hard foe Hillary Clinton in 2016, explains in the video:

We always talk about love and how important love is, but you can’t love someone or something without relating to its existence. And in order to relate, you have to empathize. You have to put yourself in that place. People often say, like, ‘You don’t know what it’s like to be in my shoes.’ Well, that’s the point. You meet people, you enter conversations, you read things, your mind starts to open up, and you start to realize that there’s more going on in the world than you and your dream. So that’s where empathy comes in. That’s where I started to realize I needed to think about things differently.

The MasterClass series includes over 90 classes by renowned professionals such as director David Lynch teaching filmmaking to Serena Williams teaching tennis. A monthly subscription costs $15, or $180 for a full year.

Watch below:

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old Williams has long been involved in political and social justice activism. In an op-ed for Time magazine back in August entitled America’s Past and Present Are Racist. We Deserve a Black Future, he questioned whether it is “even possible to convince people that we can overcome our past.”

“America was founded on a dream of a land where all men were created equal, that contained the promise of liberty and justice for all,” he wrote at the time. “But all has never meant Black people.”

